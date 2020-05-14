David C. Kloeckner MUNSTER, IN - David C. Kloeckner, age 75 of Munster, passed away May 12, 2020 after a brief fight with cancer. Survived by his wife, Janet; son Michael (Dawn) Kloeckner, daughter Brenda (Everett) Barker; grandchildren Collin and Khori Barker; brothers Gerald (Ann) Kloeckner and Mark (Debbie) Kloeckner and sister Janet (Tom) Halfmann, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Martin and Leona (Thelen) Kloeckner. David worked as an engineer for 31 years at BP (previously known as Standard Oil and Amoco Oil). He would have been married 53 years to Janet, his High School sweetheart, in June 2020. He was a self-taught man, able to do anything he set his mind to. He was fondly known as "Attila the teddy bear", firm but kind. He loved unconditionally. He would do anything for anyone at anytime. Visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with private church service at St. Thomas More due to current restrictions set by the diocese. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to any Habitat for Humanity in Indiana ( St Joseph County, Indianapolis, Evansville or Marion County). For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 14, 2020.