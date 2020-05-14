David C. Kloeckner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David C. Kloeckner MUNSTER, IN - David C. Kloeckner, age 75 of Munster, passed away May 12, 2020 after a brief fight with cancer. Survived by his wife, Janet; son Michael (Dawn) Kloeckner, daughter Brenda (Everett) Barker; grandchildren Collin and Khori Barker; brothers Gerald (Ann) Kloeckner and Mark (Debbie) Kloeckner and sister Janet (Tom) Halfmann, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Martin and Leona (Thelen) Kloeckner. David worked as an engineer for 31 years at BP (previously known as Standard Oil and Amoco Oil). He would have been married 53 years to Janet, his High School sweetheart, in June 2020. He was a self-taught man, able to do anything he set his mind to. He was fondly known as "Attila the teddy bear", firm but kind. He loved unconditionally. He would do anything for anyone at anytime. Visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with private church service at St. Thomas More due to current restrictions set by the diocese. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to any Habitat for Humanity in Indiana ( St Joseph County, Indianapolis, Evansville or Marion County). For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Service
St. Thomas
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved