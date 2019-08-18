David C. Mayer

HOBART, IN - David C. Mayer, age 83 a longtime Hobart resident passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1936 to the late Harry and Hattiebelle Mayer. Dave graduated from the Indiana College of Mortuary Science in September 1955. He retired from Rees Funeral Home after many years of service. He was a charter member of the Hobart Fire Department, former member of the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, and the Lions Club.

He is survived by his children: Mindy (Stan) Harms of Elk River, MN; Janet (Gordon) Kiser of Portage, IN; Michael (Kari) Mayer of Crown Point, IN; Michelle (Jeff) Archer of Carrolton, OH; Kathy (Larry) Burwell of Malvern, OH; Patrick Coyle of OH; one sister, Fran McFarlane of CA; one sister-in-law, Frieda (Tom) Zytko of Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law, Joe (Shirley) Witt of WY; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations in Dave's honor may be made to the Hobart Fire Department or to St Francis Xavier Church.

Funeral services are Tuesday, August 20, 2019 beginning with 9:15 a.m. prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart and proceeding to St Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. prayer vigil at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.