David Clary

HOBART, IN - David Clary, age 74, of Hobart, passed away on February 18, 2019. He attended River Forest High School. Dave served for the U.S. Army during Vietnam. (Fifth A.R.V.N. Ranger). He was very passionate about computer programming and well known in the R.C. car and model airplane fields. Dave will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. (Jane) Clary; mother, Joy Hahn; brother, Robert Clary. Dave is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlene Clary; son, David Clary; daughter, Ginger (Joe) Hanenkratt; grandchildren, Jerico andMacaleb Clary, Megan, Morgan, Myah Jo, Jonathan, and Neil Hanenkratt, Mackenzie Bohner and great–grandchildren; brother, Tom (Cori) Clary; sisters- Rebecca Clary, Candy Fattore, Kelly (Ray) Vasquez; best friend- Tracey Fogelson.

A Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at Hobart Nazarene Church, 1 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com