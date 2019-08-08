David E. Foster

VALPARAISO, IN - David E. Foster, age 80, of Valparaiso and formerly of Portage passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home. David was born September 21, 1938 in LaPorte, IN to the late Eugene and Dorothy (Flickinger) Foster. He worked for the Indiana Tollway for forty years as an Electrical Maintenance Worker. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. David was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Portage. He served his country in the US Army.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Carol (Grennes) Foster; one son, David (Jodi) Foster of Valparaiso; one daughter, Virginia (Daniel) Rosen of Fishers; two grandsons, Benjamin and Noah Rosen; two brothers, Dale (Diane) Foster of The Colony, TX and Daniel (Karla) Foster of LaPorte; one sister, Judie Brown of Manteca, CA; and several nieces and nephews.David was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bill Foster.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Rev. Michaile Broadnax officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Friends may visit at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service time.Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

