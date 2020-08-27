David Edward Bloom

MUNSTER, IN - David Edward Bloom, age 74, of Munster, IN passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Bloom; grand-daughter Jasmine Bloom; sister, Lorna Lydick; ex-wife, Carole (James O'Neill) Bloom; cousins Georgina (Denis) Swanson Roarty; John (Janet) Swanson; and Paula Swanson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Esther Bloom.

Dave was from Calumet City, IL, and attended T.F. North High School. He was a skilled gymnast and diver. He was highly intelligent and loved to see how things worked. He had an associate's degree and worked as an instrumentation technician, traveling to repair industrial machinery. Dave also served his country in the Air Force.

Dave was a legendary karaoke rapper, a great friend, a fantastic father, and a wonderful debater. He worked very hard and enjoyed his work. He was health-conscious. He rode a unicycle, roller-skated, exercised daily, learned karate, breakdancing, played the saxophone, and was learning piano. He was a jack of all trades that was always informative and fun to be around. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be hjeld Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. with a service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN 46307. www.memorylanememorialpark.com