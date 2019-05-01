David Edward Gensel (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Inland Manor Baptist Church
630 North County Line Road
Hobart, IN
Obituary
David Edward Gensel

HAMMOND, IN - David Edward Gensel passed away April 24, 2019. He was born December 16, 1961 to Harry and Lorraine Gensel, Jr.

He is survived by his daughters Melissa, Mary, and Anna; siblings Susan Gensel, Karen (Darrell) Hobgood, Robert (Leah) Gensel, and Laura (Jamey) Fleming; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Lorraine Gensel, Jr. and his sister, Janet Gensel.

David was a member of Inland Manor Baptist Church where he assisted with the sound booth and volunteered where needed.

A Celebration of David's life will take place on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Inland Manor Baptist Church, 630 North County Line Road, Hobart, IN 46342. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Loyola University Hospital donation center or Vanderbilt University Hospital donation center. If any questions, call Karen Hobgood at 219-241-0518.
Published in The Times on May 1, 2019
