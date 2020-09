David F. Hanes

9/18/1946 - 1/27/2012

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID F. HANES: Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, Cousin and Friend. TO MY HUSBAND ON HIS BIRTHDAY: If I could have one lifetime wish, one dream that would come true, I'd pray to God with all my heart, for yesterday and you!

ALL MY LOVE, LINDA