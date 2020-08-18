David G. Schutkovske

SYRACUSE/FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO, IN - David G. Schutkovske, age 53 of Syracuse, formerly of Valparaiso, IN passed away August 15,2020. He graduated from Boone Grove High School, class of 1985. David lead his life with an "all-in" mentality, signified through dedication, loyalty, and passion in all he did. David was preceded in death by his father Rich. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Melissa; two sons Alec and Nick; mother Charlotte; siblings Greg Shutkovske, Theresa (Jeff) White, many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral service will take place Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. The family requests everyone to wear a mask due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. www.burnsfuneral.com