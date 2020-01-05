David Gregory Brown

DYER, IN -

David Gregory Brown, 79, of Dyer, IN, passed away after a long, valiant battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He is survived by a loving wife, Debra Kaye (Gruszecki) Brown; and five children: Debra Jo Brown, Schererville, David (Lydia) Brown, Phoenix, AZ, James (Michelle) Brown, Cedar Lake; Gregory (Nicole) Gruszecki, Palm Desert, CA and Kathryn Gruszecki, New York City. Also surviving David are two brothers: James (Lenore) Brown, Schererville and Jess (Joyce) Brown, Littleton, CO; one sister, Josephine (Larry) Loyd, Parker, CO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents James and Adelia (Lohrengel) Brown; brother, Joe; and previous wife, Joanne Beuchler.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor David Brown Jr., will take place at the funeral home at 3:00 PM.

David was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on July 16, 1940. He attended Redondo Beach High School and El Camino College. David began his career with Davis Wire and later became a diamond blade salesman for the construction industry in the West. He was a project manager for the original restoration of the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA. David once owned and operated a Winchell's donut shop in Denver, where he dished out great conversation and advice with each cup of coffee. Before retiring to the Palm Springs, CA area in 2005, he owned and operated a concrete cutting and core drilling company serving businesses, general contractors and industry in multiple states.

He enjoyed surfing, tennis, golf, watching his kids at sporting events and rides through beach cities and a mountain pass. He most enjoyed the company of friends and family, along with a dry martini and tough-as-nails Soduko puzzle. He had a great love of life and lived it fully. He will be greatly missed by many.

