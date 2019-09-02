Rev. David H. Gosnell

1/21/1940-8/30/2019

WESTVILLE, IN - Rev. David H. Gosnell, 79, of Westville, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Westville on Friday, August 30 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Valparaiso, Indiana. Private family burial will take place at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. Father Gosnell will be laying in state at the church on Tuesday from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Rites of Reception will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church as Father is received in to church. Evening prayers will conclude the viewing on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the church and Morning Prayers will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. before mass starts.

Father was born January 21, 1940 in Michigan City to the late Ross and Hilda Gosnell. Surviving is one brother, George (Margaret) Gosnell of Michigan City and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by three sisters, Ellen Anne Kermin, Mary Lee Potts, and Betty Ahlers; and four brothers, Thomas Gosnell, Ross Gosnell Jr., Ret. Lt. Col Gerald Gosnell and John Gosnell.

Father Dave was ordained on May 29, 1965 at Holy Name Cathedral in Gary, Indiana. His Parochial Appointments were at St. Luke in Gary, St. John Bosco in Hammond, Holy Name in Cedar Lake, St. Joseph in East Chicago, an instructor at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, St. Mary of the Lake in Gary, Spanish Studies in Cuernavaca, Mexico, St. Francis Xavier in East Gary, Holy Rosary in Gary, Sacred Heart in Wanatah and St. Martin in LaCrosse, he helped establish and build St. Andrew in Merrillville and he retired from Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Valparaiso, Indiana. Even though he was retired Father Dave still reached out to other parishes and helped them by doing masses.

His Diocesan Appointments included Catholic Rural Life Conference Representative, Dean of Southlake Deanery, Member of the Priest's Council and Personnel Board and Consultor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and sought his guidance.

Memorials may be to the Gary Diocese to provide help to those in need. Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.