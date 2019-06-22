David H. Holmes

VALPARAISO, IN - David H. Holmes, 74 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born May 5, 1945 in Knoxville, TN to Ellis Holmes and Zelma (Huckabee) James, and spent his childhood in Arkansas. David proudly served in the United States Army and later made his career with Bethlehem/Mittal Steel before retiring in 2007. He was a member of USW Local 6787, and while working, enjoyed his daily crossword puzzles, going to car shows, restoring street rods, and traveling to car auctions in Auburn, IN.

On February 2, 2002 in Eureka Springs, AR, David married Lois (Schultz) Rodriguez, who survives, along with his daughter and grandson: Sandra and Sebastian Holmes of Portage; siblings: Michael (Sharon) Freeman and Mary Lois Luckey, both of AR; many loving nieces and nephews; step-children: Matthew Rodriguez of AZ, Ruben (Corina) Rodriguez of AZ, Linda (Christopher) Kemper of Valparaiso, Laura (Jon) Fennell of Valparaiso; and step-grandchildren: Gracelyn and Aviana Kemper, Sunrise and Max Rodriguez. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Evalena Squires.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 5:00 PM MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 3:00 PM until the time of service. A Homecoming for David's cremains will occur at his final resting place, Forest Hills Cemetery, in Alexander, AR at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.