David I. Werner

MERRILLVILLE, IN - David I. Werner, age 73, of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara of 52 years; son, Matthew (Tammy) Werner; daughter, Amy (Mark) Smith; four grandchildren: Emma Werner and Brenden, Evan and Lauren Smith; brother, Donald (Karissa) Werner. He was preceded in death by his parents: Irvin and Mildred Werner.

David graduated with a bachelors' degree and masters' degree from Indiana State University. He taught Social Studies at Horace Mann High School in Gary for 34 years. After retiring, he spent 4 1/2 years' working in the lumberyard at Lowes in Merrillville. David loved fishing, traveling with Barb (always by car and usually in the fall), doing yard work, going to Railcat games, playing pinochle on the computer, and of course, watching his grandkids' sporting events.

Dave was a wonderful husband and father, and amazing grandfather, and good friend to many. He was friendly and outgoing and could talk easily to anyone.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN with Fr. Peter Muha officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park in Crown Point.

Donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Phil's' Friends, 1249 Arrowhead Ct., Crown Point, IN 46307. View directions and/or sign David's guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.