David J. Neises

CROWN POINT, IN - David J. Neises, age 74, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Neises; children: Cory (Amber) Neises and Ryan (Nicole) Neises; grandchildren: Brycen and Tenley Neises; brother, Robert Neises; sister, Judith Kunas; and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents: Alfred and Dorothy Neises; sister, Lillian Gadbois; nephew, Rob Neises; brother-in-law, Thomas Kunas.

David was born on November 27, 1945 in Gary, Indiana. He was a graduate of Andrean High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Dayton. David retired from Dyer Construction after working in the industry for over 45 years. He believed in hard work and truly enjoyed his career. David loved antique tractors, fishing, raising animals, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the South Lake County Agricultural Society, and a former member of Rural Youth and 4-H. He was a simple man with a compassionate heart of gold. He was selfless; always willing to help others, especially those less fortunate, without any reservation or expectation. His priority, above all things in his life, was his undying love and attention to his family. As a man with a passion for gardening, he had a special admiration and patience for starting from scratch, working his field, and watching life grow into something he could share with his family, friends, and countless others who stopped by for his famous sweet corn. Everybody loved Dave, he never knew a stranger and cherished all the friendships made. For David, to his dear wife and two boys, there were never goodbyes, but always a smile, a hug, and "I love you, kiddo!"

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 27, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of David to the Lake County 4-H or the Humane Society. To view and/or sign David's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.