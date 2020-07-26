1/
David J. Sarnecki
David J. Sarnecki

HOBART, IN - David J. Sarnecki, age 53 of Hobart, IN; survived by his sister, Chris (Bob) Sutliff; girlfriend, Linda Shellman; niece, Mary (Taylor) Bowditch and great niece and nephew, Addy, and Matthew Bowditch.

Preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Mary Sarnecki and stepmother Lois Sarnecki.

David had a love for fishing, his beloved dog Kona and spending time with his family and friends.

Services private, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
