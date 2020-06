Dave's charisma, sense of humor and good nature would virtually win over everyone. Dave kept friendships because he cared for the well-being of others and fairness. Dave was consistently kind. One was lucky to know him and even luckier to be friends with him. I always marveled on how fun it was to talk with him - one would know what he was likely to say but enjoyed hearing him say it, the way he said it. Dave made an impression on people - all for the better. It is for this reason that he will be sorely missed by so many.

Rolf Alexis