David James Bottos

MOUNT DORA, FL - David James Bottos, 82, beloved husband of Cassandra Bottos, went home to the lord Wednesday, September 4, 2019. David was born in Gary, IN, to Ann Gard and Desiderious Bottos on January 3, 1937.

David was a caring and loving husband, a wonderful father to his children and many others, and a friend to all. David was passionate about making stained glass.

David attended St. Emerics Catholic School, Lew Wallace High School and Murray State College, where he was all conference football, and won the state scoring and rushing title. David was past president of Data Processing Management Association and St. Paul's Men's Club. David was also a member of Knights of Columbus, Amvets and American Legion.

David is preceded in death by his parents, sister and son Michael Bottos.

David is survived by his wife Cassandra; sons John (Linda) Bottos, Jim (Linda) Bottos, Jeffrey (Carrisa ) Bottos; daughters Desirea Birky (Bottos), Audrey Mansavage (Bottos); grandchildren Misty, Krista, David, Andrew, Stacy, Nick, Realynn, Micah, Steven, Kalib, and many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service, in the Queen of Apostles Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 PM at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Joseph Pawlowski officiating. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to the Disabled Veterans Association.

To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.