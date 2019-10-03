David Joseph Novak

CHESTERTON, IN -

David Joseph Novak age 55, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Dave is survived by his son: Zack (fiance Samantha Birkel) of Chicago; mother, Sandra of Whiting; brother: Anthony of Whiting (Wife Sharron); and nephew: Sam Novak; as well as many close friends. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Dan Novak, grandmother Caroline and grandfather Joseph ("Grumps") Zagrocki.

Dave was born January, 4, 1964, in Whiting to Dan and Sandra (Zagrocki) Novak. Dave graduated from Hammond Clark High Schoo in 1982, where he was better known as "Dubs" and was a standout basketball player. Thereafter, Dave went on to play basketball at Purdue University Calumet, his style of play garnering him the nickname "Tank." He obtained a degree in Building Construction Technology in 1986.

Dave and his family lived in North Hammond until moving to the Chesterton area in 1992. After college, Dave began his career in the construction industry, where he enjoyed a very successful career as the Chief Estimator for several prominent general contractors in the region. He also served as the Building Commissioner for the Town of Chesterton.

Dave was an independent and strong-willed individual. He was quick-witted and possessed a dry sense of humor that was appreciated by all that knew him (none of which avoided being on the other end of a Dave Novak zinger). Dave loved all things basketball, NASCAR, ACDC and posting reviews of his favorite burgers in the Midwest. Michigan City's Ritz Klub "Ritz Burger" came in at #1 in his final ranking. Dave was also recognized by many (coaches and players alike) as one of the greatest grade school basketball coaches to ever have coached the game.

Above all, Dave was an extremely devoted and proud father, whose best friend was his son Zack. Growing up, Dave coached Zack in basketball where he instilled principles of toughness and relentlessness at a young age. Dave's teaching and coaching eventually helped Zack obtain a full athletic scholarship to play basketball for the University of Michigan. Dave attended almost all of Zack's basketball games at Michigan, and was his biggest fan and most avid supporter. He was deeply proud of all of Zack's accomplishments both athletically and academically. Watching Zack grow and succeed as a person were Dave's happiest moments in life.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial luncheon celebrating his life will take place in the coming days (Zack can be contacted directly via Facebook or text for details). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to La Rabida Children's Hospital or The ChadTough Foundation.