David Kirkland Root

CROWN POINT, IN - David Kirkland Root, 82, of Crown Point, IN and Melbourne, FL passed away suddenly on December 3, 2019 in his home.

Dave was born on November 26, 1937 in Chicago, IL. He grew up in Chicago and spent several summers in the Sierra Nevada Mountains where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and exploring. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the marines. He attended Ripon College, earning a degree in economics, and there he entered the Army ROTC program. He finished as an Honor Grad and received a regular Army commission. Dave served a total 23 years in the Army, including two combat tours in Vietnam. He was an Air-Borne paratrooper and retired as an army Major. In 1963, he married Barbara Neubauer, and they had two sons together, Gary and Aaron. Barbara passed away in 2005.

His military career enabled him to travel to places all over the world, including residing in Germany and South Korea.

After retiring from the military in 1982, Dave joined the family business, Root Brothers, and helped to grow it until a major force in the industrial distribution marketplace. Root Brothers is currently run by a third generation of Roots, Dave's two children, Gary and Aaron.

Dave had a passion and skill for woodworking, and he could often be found in his workshop, which was one of his favorite places. Dave had a penchant for telling stories of adventures of his youth, loved reading, collecting wine and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a walking, talking encyclopedia and an insightful investor and financial advisor.

Dave was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Dave is survived by sons Gary (Terri) Root, and Aaron (Holly) Root, sister Judy Root, and four grandchildren: Jarred (Squeak), Brandon (Squawk), Annalise (Sarah Ethel) and Leah (Bah).

Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Skyline Memorial Park, 24800 S. Governors Hwy, Monee, IL 60449 at 2:00 PM.

To sign Dave's online guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.