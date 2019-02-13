David L. Hoeksema

Obituary
  • "Dave always had a smile and kind word for everyone. I..."
    - John Van Zyl
  • "Rob, our deepest sympathy to you and your family at the..."
    - Bev & Ken Vander Meeden
  • "So sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed talking with Dave...."
    - Connie Zart
  • "So sorry for your families loss. Prayers and love to you..."
    - Nichole Pottorf
  • "Rob & Nancy, thinking of you in your loss of your..."
    - Jan & Deloris Nienhuis

David L. Hoeksema

DYER, IN - David L. Hoeksema, age 75, of Dyer, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Joy Hoeksema, nee DeMik; daughter Kim (Craig) Urban of Highland, IN; three grandchildren: Brittney, Nathan and Logan; brothers Richard Hoeksema of Artesia, CA and Robert (Nancy) Hoeksema of St. John, IN; sister-in-law Evie (Kent) Johnson of Aurora, IL and by several nieces. Also survived by his loving companion and pet, his dog Dinky. He was preceded in death by his son Chris Hoeksema and parents Jacob and Mildred Hoeksema. He was retired from Walt's in South Holland and had worked at Burgers in Munster for many years before that. David was a United States Army Veteran.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME (2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN) with Rev. Joel Zuidema officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the family. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Feb. 13, 2019
