David L. Jordan

ENGLEWOOD, FL - David L. Jordan of Englewood, FL and formally of Hobart, IN, died on October 27, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1940 in Crown Point to Lowell A. and Verna (Collins) Jordan. He graduated from Hobart High School then earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Michigan University, and his Master's degree from Ball State University. After graduation he taught elementary school in Hobart. In addition to teaching he also held principal and assistant principal positions at Sunman Dearbon Schools, MSD Southwest Allen, Salem Community School Corporation, and Rensselaer Community Schools. He was active in organizations including the Indiana Association of School Principals, Indiana Parent Teacher Association, and served as a member of the International Lions Club for over 30 years. In the Lions Club he served in many positions from Club President to Region and Zone Chairman. He was successful due in part to the positive influences of Frank Kurth and Paul Thorne.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jacqueline (Peacock) Jordan, his sister Martha Nichols (James) of Hobart IN, his sons Bradley Jordan(Deborah) of Salem IN, Scott Jordan of Hebron IN, and Mark Jordan (Heather) of North Richland Hills, TX. He left behind eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his lifelong friends, Chuck Briggs and Mike Grasa. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Donald and Marilyn Mundell.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.