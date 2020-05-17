David L. Pepoff
1965 - 2020
David L. Pepoff PORTAGE, IN - David L. Pepoff, age 54, of Portage, passed away Thursday, Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1965 in Gary, IN to the late Robert and Mary Ann Pepoff. David was a avid Marathon runner who ran several marathons and races all over the United States. He was a fitness guru who enjoyed training for his races. He will be deeply missed by so many. David is survived by his loving daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Pepoff; grandson, Jaxson Autterson; three brothers, Robert (Sheila) Pepoff, Dennis (Janice) Pepoff and Jeffery (Tina) Pepoff; two sisters, Carol Donsbach and Karen (Noel) Knight; numerous nieces and nephews ; his beloved dogs, Dino and Tila and other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Pepoff and brother-in-law, Herbert Donsbach. Memorial service will be held privately by his family at a later date. For more information, please call (219) 962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
(219) 962-1606
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
I have known of Dave for many years as a really great runner because he would finish way ahead of me at the local races. Only recently did I get the opportunity to talk to Dave through his and my friend Steve McIntyer. He was a kind and generous man always helping other people and giving advice. My heart goes out to all his close friend and family he will be missed.
Stuart Allen
Friend
May 16, 2020
Dave was a good friend. We worked together for several years and he always made me laugh. He will be missed.
Andy Schmicker
Friend
May 15, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about Daves passing. He was a kind man. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. My God bring you peace in your time of mourning.
-Danielle Moeckel
Danielle Moeckel
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Rip! Part of the B-P Express is gone but will never be forgotten! We had a lot of Dam good times! Thanks 4 Everything Love and Miss Yea Brother!
Joseph Baron
Friend
May 15, 2020
I am so very shocked and saddened to hear about Dave's passing!! He was such a genuinely nice person, always helpful, a pleasure to talk with and I know our little gang at Planet Fitness will miss him terribly!! May you rest in peace Dave, you will be greatly missed my friend. Prayers for comfort to the family.
Donna Cleek
Friend
May 15, 2020
Dave you were a great inspiration to all who knew you. Rest in Peace
Jim Coons
May 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss praying for you and your family may God bring you peace ♥
Michelle Eaton
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Dave was a gentle, kind soul who helped everyone in the gym He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him❤
Sandi from Chicago fitness
