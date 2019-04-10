DAVID L. STEUER (1953 - 2019)
David L. Steuer

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID L. STEUER 1953 – 2016. Strong, willful, spirited, and with that darn smile, he pushed, led, loved and cared for all of us with the integrity of his own experience and example. He turned conventional thinking inside/out for us all. Golf outing, donations, and memorials were done to celebrate his life here, and not a day goes by without thinking WWDD and laughing. So grateful that despite their grief, family and friends have made sure I have not lost my way. We miss you so much David. You will be in our minds and hearts forever, Your Beth
