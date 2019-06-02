David L. Williams

WHITING, IN -David L. Williams, 76 of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Community Hospital, Munster. He was the devoted husband of 55 years to Priscilla (nee Kowalski); beloved son of Bernice Williams and the late Lawrence Williams; loving father to Dawn Soltis of Valparaiso, Brian Williams and Kristine (Brian) Bonchik both of Whiting; adoring grandfather to Amanda and Emily Bonchik; dear brother to Sharen (Ralph) Freeman of Dyer and the late Timothy Williams and his cherished canine companion, "Mama".

Private funeral services have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, there was no visitation.

David was born on September, 15 1942 in LaPorte, Indiana and was a longtime resident of Whiting. He was a US Navy Veteran and was a retiree of the American Maize Products Company (Cargill), Hammond. David was the former owner and operator of Piggy's Lounge, Whiting and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Devoted to his family, David will be sadly missed by all who knew and love him. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400