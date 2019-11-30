David Leroy Clark

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Leroy Clark.
Service Information
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-864-0170
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Glenwood, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Leroy Clark

RIVERDALE, IL - David Leroy Clark, age 71, of Riverdale, IL passed away November 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving children: Alisa (Joseph) Lamacki, Jennifer (Anthony) Pianto and Karyn Favorite; cherished grandchildren: Ashley, Anthony, John, Abiliene, Dominic and Karydan; dear siblings: Shirley, Mark and Gwendy; numerous special nieces and nephews.

David honorably served in the United States Army.

Funeral Services will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 to St. John Catholic Church in Glenwood, IL for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Services with Military Honors will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Times on Nov. 30, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.