David Leroy Clark

RIVERDALE, IL - David Leroy Clark, age 71, of Riverdale, IL passed away November 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving children: Alisa (Joseph) Lamacki, Jennifer (Anthony) Pianto and Karyn Favorite; cherished grandchildren: Ashley, Anthony, John, Abiliene, Dominic and Karydan; dear siblings: Shirley, Mark and Gwendy; numerous special nieces and nephews.

David honorably served in the United States Army.

Funeral Services will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 to St. John Catholic Church in Glenwood, IL for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Services with Military Honors will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.