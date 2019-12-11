David M. Welter

VALPARAISO, IN - Dave Welter, age 59, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2019. Dave was born on December 24, 1959 in Blue Island, IL. He has lived in Porter County, IN since 1972.

Dave attended Wabash College and Valparaiso University and earned both his Bachelor of Arts (1983) and his Juris Doctorate degrees (1990) from Valparaiso University. From 1990 to 1994, Dave practiced law in the private sector. He joined the faculty at Valparaiso University School of Law in 1994 where he served as a Professor of Law and the Director of the Criminal Law Clinic. He also served as the acting president of the Porter County Election Board.

Dave was the son of the late Donna Cantelope (nee Shea) and Clarence Welter. He is survived by his wife, Alissa Kohlhoff, daughters, Sarah Welter (Brandon Johnson), Angela Hathaway, and Emily Welter (Max Qualls), and grandson, Calvin Qualls, as well as many other friends and family.

Dave was an intelligent, witty, and loving man. His kind heart and gentle spirit will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Market, 2405 U.S. Hwy. #30, Valparaiso, IN from 4:00-8:00 p.m.