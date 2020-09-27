1/1
David Mathews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Mathews

HAMMMOND, IN -

David Mathews, age 63, of Hammond and Black Oak, IN passed away on Friday September 18, 2020. David is survived by his dearest love of 47 years, Denise; son, Michael Mathews; daughter, Jennifer (David) Dominick; three grandchildren: mother, Etheline Mathews; brother, Jimmy (Ronda) Mathews; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Lefty" Mathews and sister, Debbie (late, Glen) Nelson.

David was a 1976 graduate of Calumet High School and was a longtime maintenance worker for many complexes. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, camping, and being with his family.

A gathering of family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southern Care Hospice would be appreciated. www.southerncarehospice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home Hammond - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
(219) 931-5762
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved