David N. Cook

FORT MYERS, FL - David N. Cook age 78 of Fort Myers, FL formerly of Gary and Merrillville, went to be with the our Lord on Friday January 31, 2020. David is a retired fire chief with the city of Gary. He also retired from U.S. Steel Fire Department with rank of Captain. David was also proud of serving as Harbor Master with Hidden Harbour Marina. David was an avid Notre Dame fan always ready to go to the game.

He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Elsie Cook and his daughter Melissa Cook.

David is survived by his wife and companion of 15 years Lorraine Roche Cook. David loved serving his communities and helping people in need, he will forever be remembered in the hearts of his family and friends.

There will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of David's Life at a later date.

For further information call CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL at 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com