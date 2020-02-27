David N. Cook

FORT MYERS, FL/GARY & MERRILLVILLE, IN - David N. Cook, Battalion Chief (Ret.) Gary Fire Department - Captain (Ret.) U.S. Steel Gary Works Fire Department, age 78, of Fort Myers, FL/Gary and Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully January 31, 2020 in his Fort Myers, FL home after bravely fighting occupational related Cancer for over six years. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Elsie Cook, his beloved daughter Melissa M. Cook (N.D. Graduate 1994) and loving niece Jill (Semplinski) Nelson (Purdue University Graduate 1996), wife Sandra (Burke) Cook, stepson James "Jimmy" Burke and infant grandson Sean Corcoran.

David is survived by his loving sister Betty (Cook) Semplinski, brother-in-law Preston "Jim" Semplinski, step daughters Kelly (Mark) Rosenbalm, Denise (Ed) Schainker, Karrin (Kert) Roach. David was a dear "Papa" to ten Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren. He will be forever missed by his closest, most trusted friend, Business Partner and Brother Firefighter Don Pozgay and his loving godson Steve Pozgay. David and Don earned the nickname "Two Bad Pennies" for their many adventures together over the course of a 65 year friendship. After jointly retiring to Florida in 2001, they purchased a boat together and immediately christened her "Two Bad Pennies". David was a 1960 Graduate of Lew Wallace High School (Gary, IN) and was a member of the Football and Swim Teams. David attended Murray State University, and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. Following in his father's footsteps David became a member of the Gary, IN. Fire Department in 1964. He proudly served the City Of Gary for 32 years, retiring with the rank of Bat- talion Chief. The Special Certifications in Hazmat & Medical Trauma and his years of experience with the Gary Fire Department made him an ideal candidate for the U.S. Steel Gary Works Fire Department, retiring with the rank of Captain from U.S Steel FD in 2001. David was very proud to be a Fire Fighter and loved his job!

David quickly became a valuable asset to his new community of Hidden Harbour of South Fort Myers, FL. He was ready and willing to help anyone in any way, even when not being asked. David contributed to the funding of many various community projects, but the one closest to David's heart was "Mo's" Landing", named for his beloved late daughter Melissa. David as- sumed the responsibilities of Hidden Harbour Association "Harbour Master" and spent many hours overseeing improvements to the Hidden Harbour Marina. He helped plan and oversee the construction of the Marina's Tiki Hut, which became a favorite spot for many of his unfor- gettable association parties. David loved and enjoyed his Florida Lifestyle and spent much of his time boating on the Gulf of Mexico and living life on Fort Myers Beach with his "Beach Buddies" at the Lani Kai. He also enjoyed travel, cruises, and socializing with friends and family.

An avid Notre Dame Fan, whenever the opportunity to see a N.D. Football Game regular or post season in person would present itself, you could bet he'd be there.

Whenever David returned to his roots in N.W. Indiana, he couldn't pass the opportunity to make a stop at his favorite Koney King in Glen Park, to have a couple of chili dogs and hopefully see some old friends. He must have been to every hot dog diner on the Gulf Coast from Naples to Tarpon Springs, in search of a chili dog that would equal Koney Kings. David never found an equal to Koney King but always had a good time and seemed to make new friends during his search for one. The above condensed summation of David's life is full of the camaraderie, dedication, patriotism, and the friendships he had. "CHIEF COOK" is now "10-7" and has returned to his Heavenly Quarters. God Bless him, he will be extremely missed! Some of David's affiliations and organizational memberships included among others; Gary Indiana Fire Fighters Union Local #359, Indiana State Fire Fighters Association, Gary United Retired Fire and Police Associations, American Legion Post #430 - Merrillville, IN, Gary Sports- men Club (Gold Card Member - Crown Point, IN, N.W. Indiana Cattlemen Association (CharterMember), Wounded Warrior Project - Executive Member, Lee County Florida Sheriffs Association, Moose Lodge South Fort Myers, FL, S.W. Florida Gulf Waters Boating Club, Florida Boaters Association, Active Parishioner Resurrection Of Our Lord Catholic Church - South Fort Myers, FL.

Memorial visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m.