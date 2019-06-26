David Peter Lorman

WHEATFIELD, IN -

David Peter Lorman 66, of Wheatfield passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on June 30, 1952 in Chicago Heights, IL to Herbert (Ruth Sons) Lorman. David was a 1970 graduate of Highland High School. He was an Iron Worker for Arcelor Mittal Steel. David was a true outdoors-man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. He is survived by his parents; Herbert (Ruth) Lorman, loving wife; Cynthia, children; Ami (Pat) O'Brien, Tom O'Brien, Dennis O'Brien, Jeremy(Kristen) O'Brien, siblings; Doug and Ron as well as 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A visitation for David will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of services at 7:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 621 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte, IN 46310. As per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services. David will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit http:/www.frazierfuneralhome.net.