David R. Kooiker
David R. Kooiker LANSING, IL - David R. Kooiker, of Lansing, IL, originally from Dolton, IL, passed away May 27, 2020, at age 56. David is survived by his daughter, Christina Joy Ahlquist; wife, Sara Kooiker (nee Ramirez); Sara's children Allen, Joshua (Julie), and Nicholas Babiarz; mother, Phyllis Kooiker; sister Denise Edge; brother Darrin (Susan) Kooiker; nephew, Kyle Kooiker; nieces Jessica (fiancé Kyle Wood) and Paige Kooiker; great-nephews Tristan and Mason Wood, great-niece Annabell Kooiker. Preceded in death by his father, John Kooiker. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you limit your visit with the family. David was a Union electrician for many years, an avid motorcycle rider, and loved to go camping. David was happiest in his recliner watching his Chicago sports teams, the Blackhawks, the Bears, and his beloved Cubs. www.schroederlauer.com

Published in The Times on May 30, 2020.
