David (Blood) Richardson
1933 - 2020
David L. Richardson

GARY, IN -David L. Richardson, Sr. 86, affectionately known as Blood departed this world August 9, 2020 at Methodist Hospital, Gary, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories: the late Mary E. Richardson, his daughter Rosalyn (Charles) Richardson-Smith of Gary, IN; sons: David L. Richardson Jr., of Atlanta, GA and Christopher (Karen) Richardson of East Chicago, IN. His beloved grandchildren: Jacqueline (Carl) Biddings and Christina Richardson both of Indianapolis, IN; and Natasha Richardson of Gary, IN; 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at SMITH BIZZELL WARNER FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Fern Oaks Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fern Oaks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
August 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Blood.
Jeanette Elliott
Friend
August 20, 2020
You were a very kind man! You and Auntie Mary were great to jackie, tasha, and christina. I always had fun going over your house and visiting you guys when Tasha and Christina would braid me and Marissa's hair. Rest in Power Uncle David.
Lauren Walls
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My deepest sympathy to the friend and friends of Blood. My Buddy
Jeanette Elliott
Friend
August 18, 2020
David will be missed. A good husband, father,a caring person, and quiet person. To the family, may GOD bless you. We worked at Inland steel for many years. During that time he was faithful going to work to see that his family was well taken care of. It's sad occasion, but it is also a great time to remember that it was God's will. So we will all understand it by and by.
Marvin Malone
Friend
August 18, 2020
Our condolences to the family. We will truly miss your visits to Alabama.
Douglas & Eddie Miles
Family
August 18, 2020
Best Grandfather in the world. He was Awesome he raised his 3 kids and his 3 grandkids With no problem. He would always sing to me on my birthday and joke around when we seen each other in person. He was a hard worker and kind man to everyone. He loved life. He couldn’t stay still he was always on the Go! Either out of town, hanging with his buddies or at one of his gardens. He love all his grandkids and great grandkids. He gave them all nick names. When we would come into town he would always cook for us. I believed that I was his favorite lol.. I love you!! I’m gonna miss you so much DaDa ❤❤❤
Jackie Richardson Biddings
Grandchild
August 17, 2020
Thanks Mr. Richardson for looking out for me for the past 14 years. The last conversation I had with him, I was asking him where did he get some flowers he had given to me, years ago to start my flower garden near my garage. I wanted to get more to replant, this year. It's strange but those flowers have been sprouting for the past 2 weeks in that garden. I moved to Gary 14 years ago and he showed me how to create my backyard vegetable garden. All I saw was a man who was not lazy and had that old fashion concern for his neighbors. God, take care of the Richardson family in this hour. Being absent from this body is to be present with GOD ALMIGHTY. I believe this and I have peace knowing Mr. Richardson is at peace in the arms of GOD ALMIGHTY. PRAISE GOD!
DEBBIE BEDFORD
Neighbor
August 17, 2020
You will be truly missed! Praying for your love ones!
Michael and Olivia Brown & Family
Michael & Olivia Brown
Friend
August 14, 2020
MICHAEL RICHARDSON
Family
