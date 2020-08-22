1/1
David L. Richardson
GARY, IN -David L. Richardson, Sr. 86, affectionately known as Blood departed this world August 9, 2020 at Methodist Hospital, Gary, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories: the late Mary E. Richardson, his daughter Rosalyn (Charles) Richardson-Smith of Gary, IN; sons: David L. Richardson Jr., of Atlanta, GA and Christopher (Karen) Richardson of East Chicago, IN. His beloved grandchildren: Jacqueline (Carl) Biddings and Christina Richardson both of Indianapolis, IN; and Natasha Richardson of Gary, IN; 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at SMITH BIZZELL WARNER FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Fern Oaks Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
