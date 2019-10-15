David Roque, Sr.

CROWN POINT, IN - David Roque, Sr., 82 of Crown Point formerly of Highland and East Chicago, IN, entered eternal life in Jesus on Sunday, October 13, 2019, on the 102 anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima. He was a loving father to his five children, David Jr., Patricia Ann (John) Malinowski, Phillip, Daniel (Beatriz), and Cynthia; dearest grandchildren, Jonathan Paul, Amanda Danielle, Ashley Nicole (Sean) Carrasco, Brittney Nicole, Gabriella Katarina (Jacob) Scarborough, Brianna Marie and Phillip Jordan; precious great-grandchildren Alayna Martha, Lyla faith, Hayley Ann, Tahlia Katarina, Isaiah Daniel and with Liam Patrick on the way. David was preceded in death by his dearest wife, Loretta.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN 46375. Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Prayers will start at the funeral home on Friday morning at 10:00 AM and David will be laid to rest directly after at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

David was a Washington High School Graduate. He retired from LTV Steel with 30 years of service. David was an avid sports fan and Cubs fan. He played minor league baseball and enjoyed bowling as well. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine. His faith remained strong during his entire life. He was a devoted husband, loving lifelong father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed. In addition to flowers, donations may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 3200 E 91st St., Chicago, IL 60617. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com