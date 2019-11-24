David Smead

LOWELL, IN - David Smead, age 60, of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. David accomplished everything that he set out to do even though his life was cut short after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was a graduate of Purdue University and became a professional writer for the Lake County Star and Hammond Times. He enjoyed playing the piano and tuba and loved reading. David enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Cubs and Blackhawks. He also liked watching all game shows and was masterful at answering trivia questions.

A special "Thank-you" goes to his extended family of care-givers at Lowell Healthcare, who were wonderful in assisting David in his efforts to try to retain as much independence as possible. It was with them we learned that David had developed a passion for Karaoke. David, a true gentleman, will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends. He was an exemplary person who showed through how he lived his daily life - the real definition of a person is not what they have, but what they did with that which they were given.

David is survived by his sister: Susan (George) Devyak; brother: Carl; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Linda Smead.

A private burial was held at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN with close family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Lowell Healthcare Activities Department, 710 Michigan, Lowell, IN 46356 or Crown Point High School Band Boosters, 1500 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

To view and/or sign David's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.