David Spencer

LANSING, IL - David Spencer, age 71 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years: Marilyn (nee Reading); brother: Chuck; and sister: Mary. David was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Marjorie Spencer.

Friends are invited to visit with David's family on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with Pastor, Randy Dobbs officiating. David will be laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.

David honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. He worked as an administrator/secretary for the Department of Education for the U.S. Government. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Chicago Heights, IL; collected sports cards and enjoyed Cubs games. He also wrote several books and enjoyed drawing.