MUNSTER, IN - David T. Morris, 70 of Munster, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. David was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. He received his business degree from St. Joseph College in East Chicago, IN. Dave was the founder of Rush electric. He was an owner of Ship Captain Crew, later known as Cedric's in Harvey, IL. Dave was a loving family man with an infectious smile, which endeared him to his family and friends. He was an avid Cubs fan. Dave enjoyed fishing, golf, singing, Blackjack and cooking. When Dave walked into a room, friends knew the party started. Everyone gravitated towards his lively and legendary personality. Dave was extremely kind, generous and loyal to everyone in his life. He will be dearly missed. Dave is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon; son, David C. Morris; daughter, Julie (Eric) Bukowski; grandsons, Samuel and Henry; brother, Martin and sister, Madelyn Duerr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (nee Cengel) and Henry Morris.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Tuesday, from 9:30-10:00 am at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph - St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Donations in Dave's memory can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net