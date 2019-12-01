David V. Urbas

HEBRON, IN - David V. Urbas, age 65, of Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. David is survived by his mother, Marjean Urbas; sister, Denise (Charles) Gibbs, brother, Michael (Sally) Urbas; and many nieces, nephews and loving family members.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly A. "Betsy" Urbas; and his father, Vincent "Bill" Urbas.

Dave retired from the Boilermakers in 2009. During his retirement he was an avid quilter and enjoyed reading. Special thanks to Sue Harper for all your love, care and support. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN. To sign Dave's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.