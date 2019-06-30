David W. Shook (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dave was a mentor, colleague and friend. He is missed but..."
    - Antonio Spallino
  • "Dave was a colleague and fellow coach at Clay H.S. He will..."
    - Richard Kandik
  • "Dave was the kindest, friendliest person I knew at Clay..."
    - Richard Pratt
  • "Words can not describe the feeling I have for Dave. He was..."
    - Dave Scharer
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN
46368
(219)-762-3013
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church
100 North Mineral Springs Road,
Porter, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church,
100 North Mineral Springs Road,
Porter, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David W. Shook

PORTER, IN - David W. Shook, of Porter, IN and formerly of Oregon, OH passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 76.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diana (Biggs) Shook; son, John D. Shook; step children, Sherrie (Ryan Kramer) Biggs, Cynthia (John) Clemmons, Michael D. Biggs, Susan (Melissa) Hearth; grandchildren, Jeb Shook, Clarissa and Hero Tokash; beloved big brother of Nancy (Dan) Brown; aunt, Sue Rochowiak; nephews, Thomas (Jacqui) Brown, Daniel (Karen) Brown, Tony Brown and many loving nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Florence Shook; and one son, Jeffrey David Shook.

Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to the NWI Parkinson's Association, Inc., 2927 Jewett Ave., Highland, IN 46322.

A memorial visitation for Dave will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a service at 2:30 p.m. at Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 North Mineral Springs Road, Porter, IN 46304. "Go Blue!" www.reesfuneralhomes.com


logo
Published in The Times on June 30, 2019
bullet University of Michigan
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.