David W. Shook

PORTER, IN - David W. Shook, of Porter, IN and formerly of Oregon, OH passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 76.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diana (Biggs) Shook; son, John D. Shook; step children, Sherrie (Ryan Kramer) Biggs, Cynthia (John) Clemmons, Michael D. Biggs, Susan (Melissa) Hearth; grandchildren, Jeb Shook, Clarissa and Hero Tokash; beloved big brother of Nancy (Dan) Brown; aunt, Sue Rochowiak; nephews, Thomas (Jacqui) Brown, Daniel (Karen) Brown, Tony Brown and many loving nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Florence Shook; and one son, Jeffrey David Shook.

Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to the NWI Parkinson's Association, Inc., 2927 Jewett Ave., Highland, IN 46322.

A memorial visitation for Dave will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a service at 2:30 p.m. at Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 North Mineral Springs Road, Porter, IN 46304. "Go Blue!" www.reesfuneralhomes.com