David Williams Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Williams Jr..
Service Information
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-2024
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Second Baptist Church
3939 Deodar Street
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Second Baptist Church
3939 Deodar Street
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Williams, Jr.

Dave Williams Jr., age 62, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the University of Chicago in Chicago, IL.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Second Baptist Church, 3939 Deodar Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. LC. Gilliam, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.

Repast will be held immediately following the interment at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN.
Published in The Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.