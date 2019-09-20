David Williams, Jr.

Dave Williams Jr., age 62, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the University of Chicago in Chicago, IL.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Second Baptist Church, 3939 Deodar Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. LC. Gilliam, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.

Repast will be held immediately following the interment at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN.