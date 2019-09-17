Dawn M. Kusbel

ST. JOHN, IN - Dawn M. Kusbel (nee Perusich), age 44, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 13, 2019 after an 18 month-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerome; daughters, Lindsay and Mackenzie; brother, Don (Susan) Perusich; five nieces and nephews, Carter, Josephine, Harper, Holden and Hadley; father and mother-in-law, Jerome and Karen Kusbel, and many dear friends.

Dawn was born November 9, 1974 in Hammond, IN to the late Donald and Theresa (nee Schuljak) Perusich and was a 1993 graduate of Lake Central High School. Following graduation, she was employed at Dietrich Steel Company where she met the love of her life, Jerome and together they shared 26 years and raised two daughters. She was affectionately nicknamed "Hot Pants" by Jerome for her looks and sometimes passionate demeanor. She was always active in their daughters lives through coaching and being a room and team mom. She also gave Jerome the much needed support in beginning his own steel company, Kapital Steel in 2015.

Dawn could rival Martha Stewart in her decorating prowess. The rooms in her home in St. John and her cabin in Michigan were beautifully decorated with care to the tiniest of detail. Christmas-time was where she shined. Every bulb and ornament had a perfect spot! All nine Christmas trees were perfect. Dawn loved bringing family and friends together and was quite the party planner.

Dawn was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church (8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) and on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Research Center Oncology Department in c/o Dr. Pashtoon Kasi (200 Hawkins Drive Iowa City, IA 52242).

Online condolences, may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.