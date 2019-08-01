Dawn R. Ford

DYER, IN - Dawn R. Ford, age 62, late of Dyer, Indiana formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy for 44 years. Loving mother of Josh Ford. Cherished daughter of Marlene (nee Hielema) and the late Warren Swets. Dearest sister of Bonnie Legg and the late Warren Swets. Dear daughter-in-law of Juanita (late Truman) Ford. Dawn's favorite past times were swimming in her pool, gardening, and watching the food channel.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.