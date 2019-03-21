Dawn Vuksinic-Largura

FORMERLY OF CHESTERTON, IN - Dawn Vuksinic-Largura, age 51, formerly of Chesterton, IN, passed away tragically on March 8, 2019, at Ventura County Medical Center in Oxnard, CA. Dawn graduated from Lowell Senior High School, Class of 1986. She was a devoted animal lover and adored her African grey-Oscar. Dawn was a former real estate broker in Chicago, loved to travel, and treasured her friendships, both new and old. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sandra (nee Baxter); grandparents, John and Pauline Vuksinic, Wallace and Shirley Baxter. She is survived by her siblings, John Vuksinic, Paula Vuksinic; niece and nephews, Olivia, Joshua, David and Seth; several extended family members.

A time of sharing and celebration of Dawn's life will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 12:00-3:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A private burial will take place at a later date. www.burnsfuneral.com