HOBART, IN - Daxtyn J. Lampa, age 28, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Daxtyn is survived by his wife, Sondra; parents: James R. Lampa and Christy Lampa; in-laws: Shirley and Denis Tokarz; brother, Chris Lampa; best furry friend, Duke; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends.

Daxtyn was a nurse for five years and devoted to the health care industry. He began his career as a CNA and enjoyed helping others. Daxtyn ran many 5K races for charity and was an active athlete and fitness proponent. He enjoyed sports and was an animal lover. Daxtyn worked with "Hearts in Motion" nurses, traveling to Guatemala to provide healthcare services to those in need.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 31, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with Military Honors to be presented at 5:00 PM. Services will conclude at the Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required; and lounge and reception areas are closed, so food donations are not being accepted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Daxtyn's name to TREES, INC. (Transgender Resource, Education and Enrichment Services) at www.webetrees.org or Out of the Darkness Community and Overnight Walks - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org/give-a-gift.

