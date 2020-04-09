Dayle Brown

Obituary
Dayle Brown

LOWELL, IN - Dayle Brown, 80, of Lowell, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at home. She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Bob) Asbridge of Lowell; grandchildren, Toree (Tim) Wagner, Korey (Emily) Kraatz, Kyle Kraatz, Zachary Knight, Justin (Jessica) Asbridge, Lauren (Russ) Richardson; great grandchildren, Violet, George, Daphne, Theo, Adelaide, Keaton, Liam and very special friend, Barb Meier. She was preceded in death by daughter, Karla (nee Karczewski) Knight; husbands, Ken Karczewski and Dennis Brown; parents, Ronald Marshall and Peggy (Richard) Dickinson.

She loved animals and all the beauties of nature. Her family and close friends were most important to her, while her grandkids and great grandkids brought her the most joy. Cremation will take place through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, with Services to be announced and held at a later date. Donations, in her memory, may be made to , , or any animal welfare organization of your choice. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Apr. 9, 2020
