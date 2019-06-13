Dean D. Marlatt

CHESTERTON, IN - Dean D. Marlatt, age 78 of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019.

He was born on December 12, 1940 in Gary, IN to George and Constance Marlatt. On August 8, 1964 in Gary, IN, he married Sharon Marlatt.

Dean retired from US Steel after many years of service. Many fondly remember Dean as the ice cream man in Chesterton and surrounding areas. He was also loyal Cubs fan.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Tammy (Larry) Rizer of Chesterton, IN and Terry Jolley of Chesterton, IN; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Robert) Menard, Michael Rizer, and Rebecca Rizer; his great-grandchildren, Nathan Menard and Audrey Menard; his brother-in-law, Dave (Sandy) Krieter of Chesterton, IN; his sister-in-law, Janet (late Bob) Stuetsman of Valparaiso, IN; and by his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Constance Marlatt and by his wife, Sharon Marlatt on October 13, 2010.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN with Pastor Lorrayne Rizer officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Dunes Hospice 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.