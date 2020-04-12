Dean G. Manson

Dean G. Manson, 73, at rest April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea (nee Kowalesik); Loving father of Rosemary Manson (Wade Heck); Beloved brother of the late Joyce (Jerry) Devaris and the late Stephen (Marlene) Manson; Loved brother-in-law of Joann (Roy) Corder and the late Rosemary Ashack; Dearest nephew of the late Jean (late George) Flaris; Fond cousin of Katherine, Annette, Harry, Denise, Pat, Tom, Dean, Mary Lou, Tony, the late Gus and the late James; Cherished uncle of Deborah Devaris, Nicholas Devaris and Peter Devaris.

Memorial donations can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Palos Park, IL or Lucky Dog Rescue www.luckydogrescue.org.

Visitation and Funeral Services for Dean G. Manson will be private. Interment private Elmwood Cemetery - Hammond, IN. We encourage everyone to visit Dean's online obituary and express your sympathy and much needed support with his family at https://www.hillsfh.com/obituary/dean-manson. Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Ltd. Info. 708-598-5880 "May His Memory Be Eternal"