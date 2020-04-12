Dean G. Manson

Guest Book
  • "Dear Andrea & familywe were sorry to hear of Deans..."
  • "Dear Andrea and Rose. You have my sincere sympathy. May..."
    - Alla Grzymski
  • "Andrea, I am so sorry to hear of your husband's passing. ..."
    - Jeanne
  • "Dear Andrea and family, Please be assured of our prayers..."
    - Bob & Patti Lewandowski
Service Information
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL
60465
(708)-598-5880
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dean G. Manson

Dean G. Manson, 73, at rest April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea (nee Kowalesik); Loving father of Rosemary Manson (Wade Heck); Beloved brother of the late Joyce (Jerry) Devaris and the late Stephen (Marlene) Manson; Loved brother-in-law of Joann (Roy) Corder and the late Rosemary Ashack; Dearest nephew of the late Jean (late George) Flaris; Fond cousin of Katherine, Annette, Harry, Denise, Pat, Tom, Dean, Mary Lou, Tony, the late Gus and the late James; Cherished uncle of Deborah Devaris, Nicholas Devaris and Peter Devaris.

Memorial donations can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Palos Park, IL or Lucky Dog Rescue www.luckydogrescue.org.

Visitation and Funeral Services for Dean G. Manson will be private. Interment private Elmwood Cemetery - Hammond, IN. We encourage everyone to visit Dean's online obituary and express your sympathy and much needed support with his family at https://www.hillsfh.com/obituary/dean-manson. Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Ltd. Info. 708-598-5880 "May His Memory Be Eternal"
Published in The Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.