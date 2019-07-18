Dean O. Reed

HAMMOND, IN - Dean O. Reed, age 87, of Hammond, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nell Reed; children Douglas (Sherry) Reed, Lisa Johnson, Christopher Reed and Jeffrey (Judy) Reed; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and brother Jerry (Hedda) Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents Etta and Orville Reed and granddaughter Mandy Hollida.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. Interment at Memory Lane Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home 2:00–4:00 and 6:00–8:00 p.m.Dean was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Musicians Union Local 203 and played with various bands. www.fagenmiller.com