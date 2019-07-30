Dean Soulliere

January 24, 1936-July 28, 2019

Dean Soulliere was wrapped in the loving arms of God on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, with the Rev. Mike Swanton officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, also at the church. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery, with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the St. Bonaventure 2020 Project, Stained Glass Fund, or Scotus Central Catholic High School.

Dean was so many things to different people. He was a husband, father, papa and friend; a teacher, a coach, a successful businessman. He was the most loyal person you could have on your side. He was caring. He was always competitive, even to the end. His life was filled with laughter and kindness and he was the consummate family man. He exuded strength and confidence in his optimistic attitude towards life. He was committed to his faith.

Dean was born Jan. 24, 1936, in Columbus, to Ernest and Kathryn (Melcher) Soulliere. He attended St. Bonaventure grade school and high school. He enlisted into the Army and was stationed outside of Washington, D.C. from 1954-1956. He then attended Wayne State Teachers College where he earned his degree, but most importantly found the love of his life, his forever girlfriend, Colleen Kelly. They began their life together in Columbus where he became head coach at St. Bonaventure, his alma mater. He considered those as such wonderful times, and was proud of the young people he worked with, sharing stories of his players for the rest of his life. He was named "Coach of the Year" by the Lincoln Journal Star after having an undefeated football season and winning the State Championship in track during his final year of coaching.

Dean went into the insurance business and was an accomplished agent with Franklin Life Insurance where he received many honors. During those years, he was active in various organizations, serving as President of the Platte Valley Life Underwriters, Chairman of the Platte County Red Cross Drive, Elks Country Club, Shamrock Club, Knights of Columbus, Legion Club and St. Bonaventure Church where he served on various committees. He was very proud to be inducted into the Coaches Athletic Hall of Fame at St. Bonaventure.

Dean adored his family and always put them first. He will be deeply missed by: His loving wife of 60 years, Colleen Kelly Soulliere; daughters, Kelly Shefelbine (James), Kim Gabaldon (Charles), Kathy Coziahr (Scott), Karen Van Dyke (Greg), Mark Soulliere; and 15 beautiful grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kathy Soulliere, Peggy Soulliere, Jane Kelly and brother-in-law, Gayle Stuefer; many nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Kathryn Soulliere; siblings, Bill Soulliere, Jim Soulliere, Joyce Stuefer and Gary Soulliere; mother and father-in-law, Vincent and Irma Kelly; brother-in-law, Jim Kelly; sisters-in-law, Millie Soulliere and Jean Soulliere.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com