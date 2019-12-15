Deanna M. Shimala

Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Obituary
Deanna M. Shimala

MUNSTER, IN - Deanna M. Shimala, 76 of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David. J. Shimala; daughters, Natalie (Gregory) Grimmer and Nicole (Eric) Ribble; sons, David (Tami) Shimala and Ryan Shimala; grandchildren, Gannon, Jessica, Nicholas, Ashley, Max, and Charlie,; sisters, Agnes (Louie) Zatorski, Joanne (late Phil) Orr, Mary Jo (Mike) Saksa, and Carol (Jerry) Bazarko; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Zmija.

Deanna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She always thought of others before herself and loved spending time with family and friends. Her favorite job was assisting special needs children at various schools. Deanna had many hobbies and enjoyed gardening, knitting, dancing, shopping, photography, and word games. She was an avid reader and she was considered the family doctor.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at the church. A mass will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Dec. 15, 2019
