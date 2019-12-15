Deanna M. Shimala

MUNSTER, IN - Deanna M. Shimala, 76 of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David. J. Shimala; daughters, Natalie (Gregory) Grimmer and Nicole (Eric) Ribble; sons, David (Tami) Shimala and Ryan Shimala; grandchildren, Gannon, Jessica, Nicholas, Ashley, Max, and Charlie,; sisters, Agnes (Louie) Zatorski, Joanne (late Phil) Orr, Mary Jo (Mike) Saksa, and Carol (Jerry) Bazarko; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Zmija.

Deanna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She always thought of others before herself and loved spending time with family and friends. Her favorite job was assisting special needs children at various schools. Deanna had many hobbies and enjoyed gardening, knitting, dancing, shopping, photography, and word games. She was an avid reader and she was considered the family doctor.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at the church. A mass will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net