Deanna Paras
Deanna Paras

HOBART, IN - Deanna Paras, age 33 of Hobart, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her dad, George Paras; Papou-Jimmy Dovellos and Yiayia-Maria Paras; aunts: Teresa Christos, Stella Tripodis.

Deanna is survived by her Mom, Leni (Dave) Vinzant; brothers: Christo (Amanda) Paras and Phillip; YiaYia-Thelma Dovellos; aunts: Marianne (Tim) Mecessyne, Johanna Kritikos, Irene Santos; uncles: Steve (Carol) Zaharias, Emmanuel Christos, Dennis Tripodis: Catheron Paras and Thea Shorts; several cousins and her stinkies: George, Theodora and Gus; special friends: Apollo, Iakovos, Isios and Julie, The Shower Crew, Skip and Debbie Price, Diana Boyle.

Deanna had a profound impact on everyone she met and was our cherished gift from God. She had a beautiful and infectious smile, a gift of gab and wit, and a generous and giving spirit. She was fiercely independent and hated relying on others. She could not wait to bring the flowerpots out of the greenhouse in the Spring. She also loved decorating the house for Halloween.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion service at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at SS. Constantine & Helen Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St. Merrillville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Hobart YMCA or Center for Possibilities.

Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
13
Service
05:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
SS. Constantine & Helen Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Will miss her laugh and smile!! Oh what memories I have to last my lifetime
Lewistine Holloway Moore
Friend
