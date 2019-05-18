Debbie Jo Tauber

ST. JOHN, IN - Debbie Jo Tauber, age 67, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband Jack Tauber, sons Philip and Andrew Koster, grandchildren Madison and Mason Koster, brother Wilburn (Janice) Hobbs, and several nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Patrick Koster, and parents Harrison and Ann Marie Hobbs.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Debbie, being a devoted follower of Christ, was very active at Suncrest Church. She was a loving mother and enjoyed shopping for antiques and decorating. www.fagenmiller.com